Amazon workers quit over horrific anti-LGBTQ+ book sales

At least two Amazon employees have resigned in protest of the company’s decision to sell a book that frames LGBTQ+ identities as a mental illness.

A complaint, which received the backing of more than 450 Amazon employees, was shared on the company’s internal message board in April, according to NBC News.

Amazon is believed to be the second-largest employer in the US with over 1.3 million people employed worldwide.

Employees led a petition which called for the removal of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters; a book written by Abigail Shrier.

The controversial book explores a “trans epidemic” and is registered as a bestseller on Amazon’s platform in the company’s category of “LGBTQ+ Demographic Studies.”

In the book, Shrier writes: “Many of the adolescent girls suddenly identifying as transgender seemed to be caught in a ‘craze’ — a cultural enthusiasm that spreads like a virus.” This point is later elaborated on and the author labels this self-identified “craze” as a “crowd mental illness.”

Shrier goes a step further to say a therapist who affirms the gender of transgender patients is on the equivalent level of affirming a young person’s anorexia. “We wouldn’t think such a therapist was compassionate. We might think she was a monster,” Shrier’s book reads.

Selene Xenia, a software engineer who identifies as trans, was an Amazon employee for seven years before choosing to quit in June after the company continued to sell the anti-trans book.

“The book literally has [craze] in the title and considers being transgender a mental illness in many senses throughout the book,” Xenia told NBC News.