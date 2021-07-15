A California high school cheerleading coach was fired for being gay

A Murrieta Valley High School (MVHS) cheerleading coach was fired from his position for being gay.

According to a report from the Patch, Michael Henderson was the beloved coach for the school’s cheer and stunt program for nearly three years.

Shortly after his removal, Henderson filed a wrongful termination lawsuit and said that process of firing him was “flawed”.

Henderson said he was “shocked” with his dismal after he received a positive end-of-year review from the school’s Athletic Director and Principal.

“There was no hint that anything was wrong, he told the Patch.

Henderson went on to reveal that the school received an “anonymous” complaint against him which resulted in an investigation.

“I never saw the letter. I wasn’t even given a chance to respond. I was never interviewed about any of it,” he said.

After the school’s investigation, the administration told Henderson that they were letting him go because the cheer program was going in a “different direction.”

Terry Davis, the lawyer of the 31-year-old coach, told the Patch that the school’s investigation was “improper” and related to his sexuality.

“The anonymous letter was sent to MVUSD by what is believed to be a couple of disgruntled cheer parents who are angry with their child’s position,” Davis stated.