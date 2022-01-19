Adam Rippon reveals he spontaneously got married in “perfect” ceremony

Adam Rippon announced that he spontaneously married his boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala after the two got engaged in February 2021.

The former figure skater took to Twitter to reveal that he and his partner decided to tie the knot.

“SURPRISE,” he wrote on 19 January. “WE ARE MARRIED.”

Although details of the day remain scarce, the 32-year-old shared that the ceremony was “perfect” and attended only by the couple and their beloved dog.

He continued: “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now’. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21.”

Adam, who is the first openly gay man to represent the USA in the Winter Olympics, shared news of his engagement to his partner on 10 February.

The two proposed to each other during a 2021 trip to Finland.

The gold medallist wrote: “JP & I didn’t get to see each other for most of 2020.

“When there was a chance for me to go to Finland, I went and stayed for a little over 2 months.

“In between binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we got rings and said that magic word.. ‘duh!’ We got engaged.”

The couple first met on Tinder back in 2018.