Scream 6: Watch the first trailer for the upcoming slasher film

The first trailer for Scream 6, which will officially be titled Scream VI, has finally been released by Paramount.

The upcoming slasher will follow the four survivors of the fifth film as they move to New York City to go to university.

“One of the things that was so exciting to us was bringing the story and bringing this slasher icon into a new location,” said Tyler Gillett, its director, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I think across the board, for the writers Guy [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt] as well, this was such a fun opportunity to explore what that would feel like, bringing the world of Scream into that setting.”

Ghostface can be seen taunting Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding) and Sam (Melissa Barrera) as they ride the subway together.

It appears to be Halloween, as multiple people are wearing costumes and several are dressed as Ghostface – though one appears to stand out among the crowd.

Courtney Cox and Hayden Panettiere are both noticeably absent from the clip, though it is likely another trailer will drop before the film’s release in March.

Cox, who plays Gale Weathers, is expected to be the only character from the first film returning after a pay dispute resulted in the departure of the franchise’s beloved lead, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

It will mark Panettiere’s first appearance since Scream 4, released in 2011, appeared to show her death – something Scream 5 corrected with a subtle Easter egg 11 years later.

Whether or not David Arquette, the actor who portrayed Dewey Riley in the first five films, will somehow appear is unclear given that he was brutally killed off in the latest entry.

Scream VI will be released on 10 March and you can watch the first trailer below or by clicking here.