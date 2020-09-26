Scream 5 crew members have tested positive for coronavirus

Ghostface and the upcoming Scream 5 project have hit a snag, with crew members testing positive for coronavirus.

In an exclusive from Deadline, it was reported that the three employees have recently tested positive on the North Carolina set.

But unlike the many film and TV productions that have either closed or postponed filming due to the pandemic, the Scream 5 crew will continue filming with operations resuming on Monday.

As for the crew members who tested positive, it has been reported that they are being “quarantined and undergoing more testing.”

The highly-anticipated film is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not), from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock).

It was recently announced that Neve Campbell will reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott.

In a recent statement, Neve confirmed that the film will return to the fictional setting of the original Scream movies, Woodsboro, California.

“After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise,” she said. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

Courtney Cox and David Arquette are also reprising their roles as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, while Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights) and Jenna Ortega (You) have joined the cast.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first, second and fourth films in the franchise, will executive produce alongside Vanderbilt (for Project X Entertainment) and Radio Silence’s Chad Villella. Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are producing.

The film is set to hit theatres on 14 January 2022.

