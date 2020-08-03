Courteney Cox to return as Gale Weathers for Scream 5

Courteney Cox is returning as Gale Weathers for Scream 5.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress, who starred as the tough-as-nails journalist in the first four instalments, joins previously announced cast member David Arquette as Dewey Riley.

The highly-anticipated sequel is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not), from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock).

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” Radio Silence told Deadline.

“We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

The first Scream was released in 1996 to universal acclaim and is credited with revitalising the horror genre. A sequel was released to similar praise one year later, while the 2000 threequel received mixed to negative reviews.

The franchise was revived in 2011 with a fourth instalment to positive reviews.