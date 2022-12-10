Margot Robbie really wants a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy romance in the DCEU

Margot Robbie has opened up about the possibility of a live-action Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy romance in a new interview.

Over the last few years, the Barbie star has wowed moviegoers with her iconic portrayal of the popular anti-hero in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

While Robbie’s future as Harley remains uncertain, fans have been eager for the Wolf of Wall Street actor to bring to life the character’s comic book romance with Batman villain, Poison Ivy.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Robbie revealed whether DC enthusiasts will ever see the beloved Harlivy romance on their screens.

“I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing that. I want it too,” she told the news outlet.

When asked which actor she would like to step into the legendary role, Robbie replied: “Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree that be so good.”

This isn’t the first time the I, Tonya star has expressed an interest in a live-action romance between Harley and Ivy.

Back in 2018, Robbie said she would love to “explore” the intimate relationship between the two characters in an interview with PrideSource.

“If you read the comics, you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics, they convey it as a friendship; in other comics, you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple,” she said.

“I’ve been trying to – I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favourite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”

Like her recent interview with Comicbook.com, Robbie said she was “pretty opened-minded” regarding potential actors for the role.

“You know what? I’ve thought about it a lot, and there’s no one person who springs to mind. I’m pretty open-minded,” she said.

While a live-action Harlivy romance is still up in the air, fans can get their dose of the couple in HBO Max’s hit animated series Harley Quinn – which has been renewed for a fourth season and a Valentine’s Day special.

Crossing fingers that Robbie can bring the character’s iconic love story to life.