Maestro: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer star in emotional first trailer

The first emotional trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro, has arrived.

The film, which is co-written, directed and led by Bradley Cooper, is set to take an in-depth look at the acclaimed composer’s life, his 25-year marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan) and the various romantic affairs he had with men and women.

The synopsis reads: “Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

In addition to Cooper and Mulligan, the upcoming film is set to star Maya Hawke as Jamie Bernstein, Gideon Glick as Tommy Cathron, Michael Urie as Jerome Robbins, Sam Nivola as Alexander Bernstein, Miriam Shor as Cynthia O’Neal, and Alex Swinton as Nina Bernstein.

Fellow Travelers star Matt Bomer will also appear in the film as David Oppenheim, a classical music producer and “clarinet player with whom Bernstein had a brief relationship,” per Variety.

On 25 October, Netflix gave eager movie enthusiasts a sneak peek at the upcoming film by releasing its first emotional trailer.

The teaser starts with an older Leonard taking a stroll in his backyard before it jumps to him playing the piano for a film crew.

“If summer doesn’t sing in you, then nothing sings in you. And if nothing sings in you, then you can’t make music. Something she told me,” Cooper’s character exclaims.

As the trailer progresses, viewers get a glimpse at how Leonard and Felicia met and their carefree outlook on love and life.

“What age are we living in? One can be as free as one likes without guilt or confession. Please, I know exactly who you are,” Felicia can be heard saying while a shot of Leonard lovingly embracing Bomer’s character flashes across the scene.

Towards the end of the epic teaser, which features a stunning orchestral production, Leonard admits to loving people “so much” that he finds it hard to be alone before it transitions to Felicia reiterating the quote heard at the start of the trailer.

Fortunately, moviegoers won’t have to wait too long for Maestro, with the film set to be released in select theatres on 22 November and on Netflix on 20 December.

Leonard is one of the most decorated conductors of all time, having won seven Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, 16 Grammy Awards – including the Lifetime Achievement Award – and the Kennedy Center Honor.

He is best known for his work on Broadway’s West Side Story. The film received widespread critical acclaim and received seven nominations for the 94th Grammy Awards, including Best Picture.

While he never publicly disclosed his sexuality, he briefly left Felicia in 1976 for Tom Cothran, the musical director of the classical radio station KKHI in San Francisco. They reconciled the following year after Felicia was diagnosed with lung cancer. Leonard cared for her until her death in 1978.

Check out the full trailer for Maestro here or below.