Keanu Reeves has revealed that The Matrix (1999) almost had a transgender character but “the studio wasn’t ready”.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to serve as the fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise, which generated over $3 billion in revenue after the release of the third instalment.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, it will bring original stars Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back to their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

Also among the star-studded cast are Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Brian J. Smith (Sense8) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen).

The trailer shows clips of Reeves, Moss and Harris’ characters together – with the latter playing Neo’s therapist.

“Am I crazy?” Neo asks, with Harris responding: “We don’t use that word in here.”

There is also speculation that a young Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is seen in the preview, instructing Neo that “it’s time to fly” as he hands him a red pill.

Wachowski directed from a screenplay by herself, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis.

She is highly regarded as a director due to her work with sister Lilly Wachowski, which saw them involved with several critically acclaimed projects such as V for Vendetta, Cloud Atlas and the first three films in The Matrix franchise.