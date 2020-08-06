Lilly Wachowski confirms The Matrix was about the trans experience

Lilly Wachowski has confirmed a major long-standing theory about The Matrix.

In a recent interview with Netflix Film Club, Wachowski admitted that she and her sister Lana – who are both trans but weren’t out at the time of the film’s release – crafted the film with a trans narrative.

“I’m glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention,” she said. “But the world wasn’t quite ready yet. The corporate level, the corporate world wasn’t quite ready for it yet.”

“I don’t know how present my transness was in the background of my brain as we were writing it. It all came from the same sort of fire that I’m talking about. Especially for me and Lana, we were existing in this space where the words didn’t exist, so we were always living in a world of imagination.”

She added: “We were always living in a world of imagination. That’s why I gravitated toward sci-fi and fantasy and played Dungeons and Dragons. It was all about creating worlds. It freed us up as filmmakers because we were able to imagine stuff at that time that you didn’t necessarily see onscreen.”

Lilly and Lana both came out as trans women in the years since the original trilogy’s release, which hit cinemas between 1999 and 2003.

The first film received widespread acclaim, winning four Academy Awards, and is often regarded as one of the greatest science-fiction films of all time. The sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, were massive successes at the box office but failed to replicate the critical reception of the original.

The series depicted a dystopian future in which all of humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality called The Matrix. Keanu Reeves led the franchise as Neo, a computer hacker who discovers the truth and leads an uprising against the intelligent machines harvesting the humans’ bioelectric power.