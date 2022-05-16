Here’s your first look at Peacock’s new LGBTQ+ horror film They/Them

Peacock has unveiled the first images for its upcoming LGBTQ+ horror film They/Them – which is pronounced they slash them.

Back in 2021, Deadline reported that Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan was set to make his directorial debut with a film chronicling the horrors of a conversion therapy camp.

As the year progressed, a series of cast announcements were revealed, including Footloose actor Kevin Bacon and The Politician’s Theo Germaine.

After a few months of radio silence surrounding the movie, Peacock and Blumhouse has finally shared the first set of images from the forthcoming film.

Described as an empowerment story, the movie follows a group of LGBTQ+ youth who are sent to a gay conversion therapy camp headed by Bacon’s character Owen Whistler. With the intention of “helping them find a new sense of freedom”, Owen uses harmful psychological methods to reprogram their brains.

Alongside the heinous conversion therapy, a series of unexplainable murders begin to occur – which forces the attendees to band together against the camp staff and the mysterious serial killer.

The film also stars Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero), Austin Crute (Booksmart), Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna), Darwin del Fabro (Novo Mundo), Quei Tann (Bruh), Carrie Preston (True Blood), and Monique Kim (High Expectations).

In a statement, Logan opened up about the forthcoming film and the inspiration behind its story.

“They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies for as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other,’ and as a gay kid, I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden,” he explained.

“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

Val Boreland, Executive Vice President of Content Acquisition at NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming, echoed similar sentiments in her own statement.

“The film is not only entertaining and thrilling but also empowers its audience with its message of acceptance in a way that only a creator like John Logan could imagine and then bring to life,” she said.

They/Them is scheduled to debut on the Peacock streaming service on 5 August.

Check out stills from the film below.