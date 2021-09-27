Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine to star in gay conversion therapy horror film

Footloose star Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine have been cast in an upcoming LGBTQ+ horror film from Blumehouse.

According to a report from Deadline, the untitled film is described as an “empowering tale set at a gay conversion camp.”

Alongside his undisclosed role, Bacon will be serving as one of the film’s executive producers with Scott Turner Schofield.

Joining the 63-year-old actor in the film is Theo Germaine, who starred in the hit Netflix series, The Politician.

Taking to Twitter, the young talent expressed their excitement for the film in series of tweets.

“I’ve dreamed of getting to work in this genre since I was kid,” they said.

“This is for the 12-year-old me, who was obsessed with horror films, and was the only kid in my school who read Fangoria.

“This is also for my late uncle, who collected Friday the 13th Merch and also loved horror.”

Bacon also showcased his excitement via Twitter and wrote that he was “thrilled” to be joining the project.

Three-time Oscar nominee, John Logan will be making his directorial debut with the film but this isn’t the first time he’s explored the horror genre.