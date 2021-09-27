Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine to star in gay conversion therapy horror film

Footloose star Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine have been cast in an upcoming LGBTQ+ horror film from Blumehouse.
According to a report from Deadline, the untitled film is described as an “empowering tale set at a gay conversion camp.”
Alongside his undisclosed role, Bacon will be serving as one of the film’s executive producers with Scott Turner Schofield.
Joining the 63-year-old actor in the film is Theo Germaine, who starred in the hit Netflix series, The Politician.
Taking to Twitter, the young talent expressed their excitement for the film in series of tweets.
“I’ve dreamed of getting to work in this genre since I was kid,” they said.
“This is for the 12-year-old me, who was obsessed with horror films, and was the only kid in my school who read Fangoria.
“This is also for my late uncle, who collected Friday the 13th Merch and also loved horror.”
Bacon also showcased his excitement via Twitter and wrote that he was “thrilled” to be joining the project.
Three-time Oscar nominee, John Logan will be making his directorial debut with the film but this isn’t the first time he’s explored the horror genre.
I’ve dreamed of getting to work in this genre since I was a kid. This is for 12-year-old me, who was obsessed with horror films, and was the only kid in my school who read @FANGORIA. This is also for my late uncle, who collected Friday the 13th merch and also loved horror. https://t.co/smAvBbxS3F
— Theo Germaine 🤖 (@TheoGermaine) September 20, 2021
Thrilled to be joining this incredible project with @TheoGermaine @blumhouse https://t.co/hsw7VucpgH
— Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 22, 2021
Back in 2014, Logan created the hit series Penny Dreadful, which featured classic horror characters from Gothic literature.
In a previous interview with Slate, he opened up about his love for horror and how he found solace in the genre as a gay man.
“I’ve always been drawn to monsters. Many kids are, without giving it much thought—’I like them because they’re scary,’ or ‘I like them because they’re exciting,’” he explained.
“But as I grew older, I realized what really attracted me to them was the very deep kinship I felt that has to do with growing up as a gay man.
He went on to say that as a teenager in the 70s he often felt different from his family and peers.
It wasn’t until his frequent trips to LGBTQ+ spaces in New York City that he felt a sense of belonging.
“I looked at what I saw around me, and I realized that this is where I belonged. To step through that door would mark me as different from my brother, from my family, from my friends in school” he said.
“It was a frightening thing, but my process of coming out was a process of accepting that the thing that made me alien and different and monstrous to some people is also the thing that empowered me and gave me a sense of confidence and uniqueness and a drive toward individuality that I think is important for any writer.”