Here’s why Kristen Stewart is refusing to act in another movie

Kristen Stewart has threatened to quit acting until she can get her film, The Chronology of Water, off the ground.

Back in 2018, the Spencer star announced that she was writing and directing a film adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir of the same way.

“Lidia Yuknavitch is from Portland. I love her novels but her memories, it’s deeply personal to her. She’s in my blood, and I knew that before I met her,” she revealed in a statement, per Indie Wire.

“As soon as I met her it was like we started this race without any sesne of competition. I’m making the movie this summer but other than that, my only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I’m going to write the best f**king female role. I’m going to write a role that I want so badly but that I’m not going to play.”

Since that fateful day, Stewart’s upcoming directorial debut has faced numerous delays and has only cast one actor, 28 Weeks Later star Imogen Poots.

While attending the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, the Crimes of the Future star shared an update on the project, revealing to Variety that it has been “near impossible” to secure funding.

“The current climate is a real, capital N ‘No’ for anything that has not been proven already,” she explained.

“I think there’s an entire, yet-to-be-written female language. There’s a certain physicality to the type of film that I want to make that I think will be, in a slugline, really unattractive to quote-unquote ‘buyers,’ but in action, is entirely pervasively moving. This has not been an easy sell.”

Due to the setbacks that The Chronology of Water has faced, Stewart announced her plans to quit acting until she reaches her funding goal.

“I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else. Yeah, I will quit the f**king business. I won’t make a-f**king-nother movie until I make this movie,” she revealed. “I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going.”

In an additional interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Happiest Season star doubled down on her ultimatum despite describing it as an “extreme thing to say.”

“But I really won’t. I have to do it, I think Sundance is definitely a place to understand that the only reason that you should make something is because you need to do it,” he explained.

“There’s this sort of essential, vital thing about making marginalized art and being on the sidelines and then coming to a place where you’re like, dude, we do hear you. If I keep working for other people, even if I’m inspired and totally in love with those stories, what am I doing? Of course, I want to make my movie. Yeah, that’s all I want to do.”

Even though Stewart is going on an acting hiatus, the Oscar-nominated star is set to have a busy 2024, with the release of her two highly anticipated films, Love Lies Bleeding and Love Me.

Here’s to hoping Stewart’s The Chronology of Water will start production sooner rather than later.