Here’s why Dan Levy’s classmates thought American Pie was about him

Dan Levy has opened up about his hilarious connection to the film American Pie.

In 1999, the teen comedy genre was forever changed when the popular film made its debut on the scene.

Set in the fictional town of East Great Fall, the coming-of-age movie follows Jim Levenstein (Jason Biggs), a nerdy high school senior who attempts to lose his virginity by high school graduation.

American Pie featured an all-star cast ranging from Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Alyson Hannigan, But I’m A Cheerleader’s Natasha Lyone, and Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, who played Jim’s dad.

While the comedy was a fictional story about teen angst and sexuality, some moviegoers thought the film was based on true events, specifically Dan Levy’s high school classmates.

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Idol star revealed that people thought it was autobiographical due to his dad’s involvement.

“For most of my high school life, people thought the movie was, like, a biography of my life,” he revealed.

“Which is really unfortunate because I would’ve killed to have had a life that interesting. There were no pies. I don’t even know about the ingredients of an apple pie, but that’s a whole other conversation.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Levy revealed that he was initially going to attend the sex comedy’s premiere with his father but backed out after a friend’s suggestion.

“I called a friend, they had just seen an advance screening of it and said, ‘Run in the opposite direction of wherever your parents are in relation to that film,” he explained. “And I did. And I have yet to see it with them.”

While the beloved talent has since seen the film, he did admit that it was a “weird thing” seeing his father’s character hand out porn to his fictional son.

Levy’s hilarious interview comes a week after the release of his hit Netflix dramedy, Good Grief.

Co-starring Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Luke Evans, the emotionally-charged film stars Levy as Mark, a man who embarks on a weekend getaway to Paris with his two best friends after the sudden death of his husband (Evans). As well as starring in the lead role, Levy wrote, directed, and produced Good Grief.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, the Sex Education star gave insight into how the tragic-yet-heartwarming story came to be.

“I have experienced some loss in my life. At the time, I was wanting to make something about friendship, having that be the central focus of the story,” he explained.

“I started playing around with the idea that loss could be a catalyst for telling the story of this group of friends, what their lives would be like in the wake of a loss. So, the script slowly started to form based on that combination.”

Levy also revealed some major Schitt’s Creek tea and if he was open to a revival.

Read our full interview with Levy here.