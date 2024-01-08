Although Dan Levy is hesitant on returning to the world of Schitt’s Creek, the star and creator has revealed the storyline that would be “fun” to revisit.

The comedy series, which aired between 2015 and 2020, starred Levy, his father Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy as the Rose family: wealthy socialites who lose their fortune and have to take refuge in the motel of a town they purchased as a joke.

As well as receiving praise for its humour, Schitt’s Creek became a huge hit with viewers and critics for its depiction of the LGBTQIA+ community – particularly for Levy’s sardonic pansexual character David. At the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, the series made history when it swept all four major acting categories – the first time ever for a comedy or drama.

In the years since the finale, Levy has commented on the possibility of returning to the series on various occasions, telling Town & Country that his “fingers are crossed” for a Schitt’s Creek film and that he’s “still searching” for an idea.

“We had such a great time making the show and I think if the idea is right, I would love to explore what a movie could look like,” he said. “But, I don’t have that idea yet.”

Levy shared an update on Schitt’s Creek‘s future in a recent interview with GAY TIMES, saying he’s concerned about a return after ‘ending on a high’.

“I feel like part of the reason why you rewatch the show is because you were never upset by it. If we put something out, it would have to be so good that it improved on what we did. And I’m so proud of what we did that I don’t know if it can be improved upon,” he explains.

“I’m also aware, from my own experience, of the minute something overstays its welcome I’m like, ‘Meh, it changes the whole show for me.’ And that desire you have to rewatch it will go away because something about the experience changed. I’d never want that for the audience of our show because they’ve been so supportive and loving.

“They deserve to be kept in that place of wanting to constantly revisit our characters, and I would never want to disrupt that. But, if I wake up with an idea good enough to continue the story, I absolutely will. It’s a high bar.”

One of Schitt’s Creek‘s most popular storylines revolves around Murphy’s character Alexis Rose and the title track from her “critically-reviewed” reality series A Little Bit Alexis. A parody of fierce pop star anthems such as Britney Spears’ ‘Work Bitch’, the song became an immediate favourite amongst LGBTQIA+ viewers.

In 2021, Murphy even performed the song (as Alexis Rose!) with Kelly Clarkson on the latter’s daytime talk series.

Despite the adoration for ‘A Little Bit Alexis’, the track never received a music video – which Levy says was due to financial restraints. “We didn’t have the fucking money! Everyone thinks our show was drowning in cash. We had no money! I was going on eBay to buy costumes. We didn’t have the cash,” he admits.

Levy reveals that he and Murphy “tried to figure out” what a music video would look like, adding: “It was also a timeline thing because I really wanted it to potentially be an easter egg in a later episode of the show.”

“That I would consider figuring out down the line,” he continued to tease. “That would be a fun thing to release. That’s a conversation with Annie.”

According to our interview with Murphy last year, she’s fully on board. When we questioned the Black Mirror star on the lack of visuals for ‘A Little Bit Alexis’, she told us: “I mean, that is a strongly worded letter to Dan Levy. I have been working on that for years. He kept saying, ‘Oh, we don’t have the budget for it’ but he does and we know it.”

Levy currently stars in Good Grief as Mark, a man who embarks on a weekend getaway to Paris with his two best friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel) after the sudden death of his husband (Luke Evans).

In addition to starring in the lead role, Levy wrote, directed and produced the Netflix dramedy – marking the first time he’s utilised all of these skills for one project since Schitt’s Creek.

You can read our full interview with Dan Levy about Good Grief here.