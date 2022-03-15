Drag Race star Ginger Minj to star in Hocus Pocus 2 as Bette Midler

Drag Race’s Ginger Minj has reportedly secured a role in Hocus Pocus 2 as a drag version of Bette Midler’s Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson.

The 37-year-old is rumoured to have filmed a scene for the upcoming movie in November 2021, EW reported.

Ginger will be one of three queens doing impressions of the Sanderson Sisters at a drag show, with the Drag Race All Star taking on the role of Bette Midler’s Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson.

Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Winifred (Midler), the real Sanderson Sisters, all apparently attend the show at some point in Hocus Pocus 2.

Disney is yet to confirm Ginger’s role in the film, though it did state that the sequel will pick up 29 years after where the 1993 original left off.

Hocus Pocus was initially met with mixed reviews, but has since been recognised as a cult classic thanks to Midler’s berserk performance as coven leader Winifred, its ridiculously camp themes and endless popularity around Halloween season.

The sequel will follow three young women who accidentally resurrect the trio in modern day Salem “and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

Midler, Parker and Najimy will be joined by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch) and newcomer Nina Kitchen.

Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), who played Billy Butcherson in the original, the ex-boyfriend of Winifred resurrected as a zombie, will also reprise his role.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released in 2022.