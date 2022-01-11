“The worst time of my life”: Ginger Minj on her Drag Race All Stars 2 experience

In an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES, Ginger Minj reveals what competing on each of her three Drag Race seasons was like.

Ginger first appeared on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race back in 2015 and has since become one of the most well-known queens from the franchise.

Just a year after her debut, the queen returned for the second season of All Stars – the only one of her appearances in which she didn’t make the final.

“Season seven was the scariest time of my life because I didn’t know what I was getting into,” she tells GAY TIMES. “Season two, All Stars 2 was the worst time of my life, and All Stars 6 was the best.”

“So All Stars 2, I was in a relationship for 11 years that ended very, very badly and very publicly,” she continues.

“My grandfather died the week of the season seven finale, the audience was very split on how they felt about me. They either really loved me or really hated me.”

Ginger explains that being thrust into the public eye after appearing on Drag Race was no easy feat and something she struggled with for a long time.

“I felt like I was kind of thrown to the wolves a little bit, and I had to figure out how to navigate that in my life,” the 37-year-old tells GAY TIMES. “So, that was really scary.”

This factored into why All Stars 2 was so hard for Ginger, as the queen adds that she felt the pressure of “fan perception” more than ever.

“And then when I went into All Stars 2, I was holding on to that so much, like the fan perception, that I was never able to just kind of be in the room,” Ginger says. “You know, I haven’t talked about it a lot, but it made me very depressed, made me very suicidal and I was really happy to be eliminated. I just wanted to not be there.”