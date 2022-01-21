Qasimi combine Middle Eastern craftsmanship with club culture for Autumn/Winter 2022

Qasimi’s new Autumn/Winter 2022 collection is bursting with colour and creative ambition.

This season they have masterfully combined the spectacle of a runway show with a contemporary art installation to celebrate freedom of expression, alongside Middle Eastern craft.

Presented in collaboration with Palestinian multi-media artists, Basel & Luanne, Qasimi have reimagined traditional garments, techniques and patterns of the Middle East and North Africa in a new and ambitious context. Club wear inspired colours dominated the runway; lime green, grape purple and vibrant red starkly juxtaposed with neutral monochromatic hues made a bold and energetic statement. The traditional ‘black tie’ look appears throughout the collection in surprising ways, set in deliberate contrast to the colour and verve of 1990s British rave culture.

A ‘tuxedo aesthetic” of matte and shine detailing runs through the collection, which also features matelassé and jacquard weave “Keffiyeh” scarves alongside Berber-inspired parkas.

The concept of craft versus technology, a core value of the brand, is embodied in this collection, which saw their film Incidental Insurgents Part 3 projected on to the backdrop, contrasted with the traditional garments and techniques of the Middle East on the runway.

Qasimi has partnered with For Freedoms, an artist-led organisation that encourages creative discourse and direct action, on a selection of vibrant casual- wear pieces.

Staying true to the brand’s ethos of fighting inequality, QASIMI has created a t-shirt and hoodie, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, that’s available to shop now. All proceeds are going to the Defence for Children International – Palestine.