“Rapunzel could never”: The internet reacts to Drag Race star Maddy Morphosis’ gargantuan wig

Maddy Morphosis’ mammoth wig has left fans well and truly gagged.

In the fifth episode of The Pit Stop, host Trixie Mattel was joined by Drag Race season 14 contestant Maddy Morphosis to discuss the latest episode of the 16th series.

However, viewers’ attention seemed to have strayed away from the conversation and was rather fixated on the bouffant of Maddy.

Her Pit Stop debut, Maddy first skyrocketed to fame on the 14th season of Drag Race. She made history as the franchise’s first-ever cis-het contestant and, although her casting was initially met with controversy, she won viewers over with her understanding for the LGBTQIA+ community and knock-out runway presentations.

Since leaving the show, Maddy has achieved even more fame with her digital series Give It To Me Straight, where she interviews Drag Race alumni.

Defying the effects of gravity and cascading down the full length of her body, Maddy’s latest wig can only be described as truly camp.

One fan commented: “I am losing it seeing that massive wig so many times. Maddy do you have a neck made of steel?”

Another added: “I’ve been going back to this wig all day and it’s truly insane LMAO. Maddy I love this so much.”

Viewers weren’t wrong to speculate on the weight of the wig, with Maddy confirming: “Wearing that hair made me so nauseous that I baby barfed in my mouth at one point.”

The timing of the episode release coincided with the 66th Grammy Awards, which saw first time winner Miley Cyrus wow in five different looks for the event and left fans questioning whether Maddy was a hairstyle muse.

Each outfit was accompanied by an exaggerated, volumised curly do, that seemingly nodded to connotations of her country roots and paid homage to her godmother Dolly Parton.

Yet, online fans were quick to spot the similarities between the two dos. Maddy herself posted “my impact,” alongside an image of the ‘Flowers’ singer on the red carpet wearing a custom gold Maison Margiela dress made by John Galliano.

Fans were quick to validate the influence of the Arkansas queen and said: “The doors you’ve opened.”

Keep scrolling for more fan reactions: