2024 Grammys: Here are all the notable LGBTQ+ moments and winners

Several LGBTQIA+ artists were honoured at last night’s 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
For this year’s festivities, comedian Trevor Noah led the memorable event – which featured appearances from SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé.
Alongside the show’s star-studded roster, the evening was filled with an array of LGBTQIA+ winners and showstopping moments.
Miley Cyrus took home her first two Grammys of her career, with her hit single ‘Flowers’ winning Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.
During her acceptance speech, the ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ singer shared an inspirational story about a boy and a butterfly.
“So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly, and so his parents gave him a butterfly net, and he was so excited he just went outside out in the sun and started swinging, but with no luck, he sat down on the ground he finally let go, and he surrendered, and he was okay that he wasn’t going to capture this beautiful butterfly,” she said.
“And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose, and this song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”
Victoria Monét also earned her first set of Grammys last night, earning Best R&B Album, Best Engineered Album and the coveted Best New Artist categories.
In her tear-filled speech for Best New Artist, the ‘On My Mama’ talent described her win as 15 years in the making.
“I moved to LA in 2009, and I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil,” she explained.
“And you can look at it as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. And my roots have been growing underneath the ground unseen for so long. And I feel like today I’m sprouting finally above ground.”
Another big winner of the night was Billie Eilish, who secured the Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media Grammys for ‘What Was I Made For.’
During the pre-show ceremony, boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) nabbed the Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance awards for their track ‘Not Strong Enough,’ and Best Alternative Music Album for their critically acclaimed album The Record.
Lastly, LGBTQIA+ icon Kylie Minogue won her very first Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording for ‘Padam Padam.’
Shortly after her win, the legendary Aussie talent sent a heartfelt message to her queer fan base for their endless support during an interview with E! News Live from the Red Carpet.
“I would say thank you for being with me for such a long time now, through thick and thin,” she exclaimed, per People.
“We ride the highs, the lows and the in-betweens, and to know that we’ve got each other’s backs, and this feels like the start of the next era.”
In addition to the show’s stacked list of talented winners, viewers were treated to some incredible performances from Cyrus, SZA, Eilish, and the legendary Tracy Chapman – who performed her hit track ‘Fast Car’ with Luke Combs.
Check out all the winners from the 66th Annual Grammys Awards below.
Album Of The Year
- Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
- boygenius – The Record
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER
- SZA – SOS
Song Of The Year
- Lana Del Rey – A&W
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
- Jon Batiste – Butterfly
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night from Barbie
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie – WINNER
Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét – WINNER
- The War and Treaty
Producer Of The Year, non-classical
- Jack Antonoff – WINNER
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas – WINNER
- Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
- Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
- Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
- Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
- SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine – WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
- Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- James Blake – Loading
- Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
- Romy and Fred again.. – Strong
- Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble – WINNER
Best Pop Dance Recording
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam – WINNER
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One In A Million
- Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- James Blake – Playing Robots into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) – WINNER
- Kx5 – Kx5
- Skrillex – Quest for Fire
- Best R&B song
- Halle – Angel
- Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
- Coco Jones – ICU
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama
- SZA – Snooze – WINNER
Best Rock Album
- Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
- Metallica – 72 Seasons
- Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
- Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Metal Performance
- Disturbed – Bad Man
- Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
- Metallica – 72 Seasons – WINNER
- Slipknot – Hive Mind
- Spiritbox – Jaded
Best Rock Song
- The Rolling Stones – Angry
- Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
- boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
- Foo Fighters – Rescued
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Alvvays – Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
- boygenius – Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey – A&W
- Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
- Best country album
- Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
- Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country – WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
- Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- boygenius – The Record – WINNER
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Gorillaz – Cracker Island
- PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
- Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
- Coco Jones – ICU – WINNER
- Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
- SZA – Kill Bill
Best Progressive R&B Album
- 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
- Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- SZA – SOS – WINNER
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Babyface featuring Coco Jones – Simple
- Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
- Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
- PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning – WINNER
- SZA – Love Language
Best R&B Album
- Babyface – Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
- Emily King – Special Occasion
- Victoria Monét – Jaguar II – WINNER
- Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best Música Urbana Album
- Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
- Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito – WINNER
- Tainy – Data
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
- Doja Cat – Attention
- Drake and 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
- Lil Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life – WINNER
- SZA – Low
Best Rap Song
- Doja Cat – Attention
- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – Barbie World from Barbie: The Album
- Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
- Drake and 21 Savage – Rich Flex
- Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
- Black Thought – Love Letter
- Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
- Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
- Coi Leray – Players
Best Rap Album
- Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
- Killer Mike – Michael – WINNER
- Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
- Nas – King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Barbie World from Barbie the Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- Dance the Night from “Barbie the Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- I’m Just Ken from Barbie the Album, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
- What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER
Best Country Solo Performance
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Brandy Clark – Buried
- Luke Combs – Fast Car
- Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
- Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER
Best Country Song
- Brandy Clark – Buried
- Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Morgan Wallen – Last Night
- Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER
Best African Music Performance
- Asake and Olamide – Amapiano
- Burna Boy – City Boys
- Davido featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
- Ayra Starr – Rush
- Tyla – Water – WINNER
Best Global Music Album
- Susana Baca – Epifanías
- Bokanté – History
- Burna Boy – I Told Them…
- Davido – Timeless
- Shakti – This Moment – WINNER
Best Musical Theater Album
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot – WINNER
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – High Note
- Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
- Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – WINNER
- Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
- Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Best Folk Album
- Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
- Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) – WINNER
- Nickel Creek – Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
- Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy