Michelle Visage opens up about her ballroom beginnings and Queen of the Universe

LGBTQ+ icon Michelle Visage opened up about her first experience with ballroom culture and the new competition series Queen of the Universe.

Since making her debut as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Visage has captured the hearts of viewers around the world.

Her hilarious interactions with Mama Ru and no-nonsense critics have become a staple for the popular franchise.

In a recent interview with them., the 53-year-old discussed the moment she was introduced to LGBTQ+ culture.

“When I first moved to New York City from New Jersey, I wanted to be a movie or Broadway star. I got there, started college and realized – as I did in high school – that I didn’t quite belong,” she told the publication.

She went on to say that her mother encouraged her to attend nightclubs and bars to get discovered.

With her fake ID in hand, Visage said she stumbled upon a nightclub called The Underground. There she met her late friend David and the House of Magnifique.

“What I discovered were 20-30 of the freakiest, fiercest, most flawless people I had ever laid eyes on and they welcomed me with wide open arms,” she revealed.

“I had been brought into the House of Magnifique, and it all started that night. We lived, loved and laughed for years, hitting ball after ball, supporting one another.

“The mentality of those days is something we could use now: forgiveness, love, acceptance and tolerance. You could always sit with us.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Visage opened up about her latest series Queen of the Universe and her goal as a judge.