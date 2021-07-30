Fans of Drag Race star Laganja Estranja raise thousands for her transition

Fans of Drag Race star Laganja Estranja have come together to raise funds for her transition.

While stopping by Yuhua Hamasaki’s Bootleg Opinion YouTube series, Estranja was surprised with money and a GoFundMe page for her transition.

“I want to give a surprise since you’ve been a member of Bootleg opinions for a very long time now so I want to surprise you with a gift,” Hamasaki said.

“On behalf of Bootleg Opinions and Make It Shimmy I want to present you $2,000 for your transition to start off.”

Soon after receiving the surprise Estranja was visibly shocked and filled with emotion.

“Oh my god that is so sweet you guys I can’t even believe that this is real,” Estranja said.

Hamasaki went on to say that a GoFundMe page has been set up and that they hope to raise between $20,000 to $25,000.

Shortly after the video was released fans wasted no time in donating to the 32-year-old.

Drag Race icons like Cheryl Hole and Gia Gunn also supported the page on their respective Twitter’s to get Estanja to her goal.

“Our queen and diva [Laganja Estranja] is one of the purest and kindest queens I have had the pleasure of working with and deserves the world. if you can, please help with her new chapter in life in her transition,” Cheryl wrote.