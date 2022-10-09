Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne joins ITV’s Dancing on Ice

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has officially been announced as a competitor on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Since making her debut in the Drag Race franchise, the beloved performer has achieved numerous career milestones.

Back in 2019, The Vivienne won the first-ever season of BBC’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Following her landmark win, the Welsh drag queen went on to guest star in Emmerdale’s history-making Pride-themed episode.

In May, The Vivienne sashayed back into the Drag Race werkroom for the first-ever winners’ season of All Stars, becoming the first UK alum to compete on the US franchise.

Now, the You Spin Me Around singer is making history as the first-ever drag performer to compete on Dancing on Ice.

On 7 October, the beloved talent revealed the exciting news alongside her official promotion shot from the ITV series.

“Excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023! A dream come true,” she wrote on Twitter.

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

😱 excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023! A dream come true.

Dancing on Ice’s official Twitter account echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Will our drag queen icon be crowned our queen on the ice?”

Shortly after the news made headlines, fans flocked to social media to praise the beloved queen.

One fan wrote: “You and Nile Wilson?!? How, oh, how can I watch this in the US?!?! You will kick ass, you catch on to stuff so fast.”

Another user tweeted: “Congratulations! I never watch, but I’ll watch this season to see you. Makes me so happy to see things like this happen on mainstream TV. You deserve it.”

Drag Race star and ice skater Denali Fox also congratulated the Bitch on Heels singer, to which the latter replied: “Thanks, gal! Can you teach me please? X”

The Vivienne now joins the growing list of former Drag Race queens to have landed herstoric spots on some of reality TV’s biggest competition shows.

Back in September, Shangela became the first drag performer to compete on Dancing With the Stars US.

Two years prior, Courtney Act achieved the same feat on the Australian iteration of the popular dance competition series.

We can’t wait to see The Vivienne strut her stuff on the Dancing on Ice rink.