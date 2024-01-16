Drag Race UK vs the World: Mayhem Miller calls out “unnecessary hate”

Mayhem Miller has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the “unnecessary” backlash she’s received for being cast in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season two.

On 13 January, BBC Three ru-vealed the new lineup of queens ready to compete for the highest accolade of ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’.

After the announcement was met with swathes of online commentary about the chosen queens and whether the cast levelled up to expectations, Mayhem Miller addressed the negativity that shrouded her involvement.

The US queen changed her social media settings to allow comments, which were inundated with negativity from trolls. She tweeted: “Thanks for all the love. It’s sad tho when u see all the wonderful congratulations messages be drowned out by unnecessary hate.

“I took my social media off private so that people could share with me in my joy but that was a mistake. Happy Ruveal Day. Happy Dragcon Day. Gnite.”

Fans were quick to defend the queen, one said: “People hating on Mayhem Miller like she isn’t a drag legend! That’s MOTHER right there. Yall gagged when she invented eyesight with her drama number and then refuse to see her greatness.”

Another added: “I will always be a Mayhem Miller defender like.”

Queens from the American, British, Spanish, Dutch, French, Filipino and Australasian franchises are all represented on UK vs the World season two.

The queens set to join Miller, who appeared on Drag Race season 10 and All Stars 5, in the workroom are: Arantxa Castilla-La Macha (Drag Race Espana season 1), Choriza May (Drag Race UK season 3), Gothy Kendoll (Drag Race UK season 1), Hannah Conda (Drag Race Down Under season 2), Jonbers Blonde (Drag Race UK season 4), Keta Minaj (Drag Race Holland season 2), La Grande Dame (Drag Race France season 1), Marina Summers (Drag Race Philippines season 1), Scarlet Envy (Drag Race season 10 and Drag Race All Stars 6) and Tia Kofi (Drag Race UK season 2).

Further details about the new season have been tightly hidden however, it is suspected that Drag Race UK vs the World season two will follow the same format as it’s predecessor (and Canada vs the World) with All Stars seasons two-four rules: a top two format and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

Learn more about the new cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season two here.