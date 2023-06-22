Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon shares update on her upcoming Doctor Who appearance

Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon has shared new details about her upcoming appearance in Doctor Who.

Back in April, showrunner Russell T Davies announced that the Queen of All Queens would be joining the highly anticipated 14th season – which is set to feature Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all,” showrunner Russell T Davies said. “Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and ‘Doctor Who’ will never be the same again.”

In an additional statement, Jinkx expressed her excitement for her villainous character, stating: “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join ‘Doctor Who!’ Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Since that fateful day, fans of the Portland-based queen have been eager to find out more details about her role – which has been kept under wraps.

Fortunately, Jinkx shared new details about her Doctor Who journey during a recent interview with Variety.

While it was previously reported that she had already begun filming, the All Stars 7 talent revealed that she’s still preparing for her role.

“I haven’t begun filming. I’ve been having lots of meetings, costume fittings and talking with the director and the producer about the script,” she explained.

Jinkx went on to discuss her love for Doctor Who before praising the series and its upcoming season for “celebrating queer people” and giving the LGBTQ+ community space within media.

“I’ve always loved Doctor Who. It was the one show that my husband and I could agree on. We’re celebrating queer people in the media, and that’s possibly what’s riling up the GOP so much,” she said.

“They can’t stand that we are finally getting our room and our position in the world. We’re finally taking up our space, and it’s pissing a lot of people off. And I love it.”

Jinkx’s involvement with the long-running sci-fi series comes hot on the heels of her time as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago on Broadway coming to an end, for which she received universal critical acclaim.

Before the Drag Race star’s debut as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet,” Doctor Who will air three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

The three specials are also set to feature Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney and Neil Patrick Harris.

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, with Disney+ being its home in the US and other international territories.