Drag Race star Adore Delano shares heartwarming update after coming out as trans

Drag Race star Adore Delano has shared an update regarding her transition in a heartwarming post.

Back in July 2023, the beloved talent publically came out as a trans woman in an emotional video posted to her Instagram account.

“I wanted to let everybody know that I am transitioning and I kept it really, kind of hush-hush the first three months because I wanted to go through the beginning stages of the puberty privately,” she explained.

“I’ve found that it’s been very enlightening and has made me probably the happiest I’ve ever been in my adult life… I’m living in my world now, and it feels so empowering, and it feels so good. It feels so liberating.”

Towards the end of the video, Adore confirmed her plans to have surgery in November 2023 before taking a few months off at the start of 2024 for additional procedures.

A few months after announcing the exciting news, the All Stars 2 talent revealed that she was undergoing facial feminisation surgery (FFS), writing, “It’s finally happening!!”

Since that fateful day, fans have eagerly awaited Adore’s grand return to the social media sphere.

Fortunately, after months of silence, the ‘Hello, I Love You’ singer did just that with a series of new posts on Instagram.

In one video, uploaded on 21 February, a glowing Adore is shown smiling in front of a mirror.

“The b*tch is back… 3 months post-op. Still have lots of healing to get through, but feeling human again,” she wrote.

In a second video, the singer-songwriter is showcased sitting in a sunkissed room, serving face, alongside the caption, “3 months later. I missed you so much!”

Lastly, on 23 February, Adore uploaded a no-makeup selfie in which she gushed about taking a walk in the sun.

“Today I went for a walk in the sun and laid out afterwards to soak in all the rays. I always feel recharged when I allow the sun to kiss my skin. Pretty Girl, Spring is approaching,” she wrote.

In response to Adore’s highly anticipated return, fans flocked to the Drag Race star’s social media channels to shower her with love.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “You look amazing. This makes me so happy. You deserve all the good in the world, and this is such a big part of it. I love you endlessly.”

Another person tweeted: “You are so incredibly beautiful and special. I love you. I’m so glad ur back.”

A third fan added: “ADORE DELANO THE WOMAN YOU ARE.”

Adore also received supportive messages from her Drag Race peers, with Jinkx Monsoon writing on Instagram, “My apple, my darling, light of my life— I love you more than all the fishes in the ocean.”

Shea Couleé added: “Miss Ma’am!!!! I have been waiting with bated breath, and you did NOT disappoint!”

We can’t wait for more updates from Adore!