We should be so lucky! Kylie Minogue confirmed as guest judge on Drag Race Down Under

Kylie Minogue will finally make her Drag Race debut this year!

According to Entertainment Weekly, the pop icon will join RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson on the panel of the Australasian spin-off, Drag Race Down Under.

“I’m so excited to finally be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the first series [of] Down Under,” said Kylie.

“It’s such an iconic show and I can’t wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar!”

We are buying what Down Under is selling, honey, because there’s a two-for-one Minogue deal! Kylie’s legendary sister Dannii will also guest star on the series.

“I got to have a cheeky Untucked chat with the girls on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 1,” Dannii said in a statement.

“They had come straight from the runway challenge so it was exciting and tense all at the same time, not knowing who was going to have to lip sync for their life!”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, best known for directing Thor Ragnarok (2017) and Jojo Rabbit (2019), has also been confirmed for a guest spot.

Down Under will be the third iteration in the franchise with RuPaul and Michelle after the American original and Drag Race UK. It will run for eight episodes.

The 10 fierce Australian and Kiwi contestants are as follows: Anita Wigl’it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, JoJo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams.

You can view their official profiles here.

Ru said she cannot wait for viewers “to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world.”

Drag Race Down Under will sashay onto our screens on – drum roll please! – 1 May.

It will be available in the United States and select territories on WOW Presents Plus, TVNZ on New Zealand and Stan in Australia, and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Watch the first official teaser here or below.