Meet the 10 fierce queens competing on the first season of Drag Race Down Under

The cat is officially out of the bag!

Get ready for the stunts and shows hunties because we have finally been introduced to the 10 queens sashaying onto the first-ever season of Drag Race Down Under.

Contestants from both Australia and New Zealand will compete for the inaugural title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar.

The ruveal of the 10 queens comes a few days after World of Wonder announced that Rhys Nicholson will join RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the panel.

“The first words RuPaul ever said to me were ‘welcome to the family’ and that’s exactly what it feels like. A family. Ru and Michelle are my new mummies,” said the Australian comedian.

“I hope the editors took out the bits where I’m just staring at them wide-eyed trying to comprehend sitting next to them.”

Drag Race Down Under will sashay onto our screens later this year, where it will be available to watch on Stan, TVNZ OnDemand and WOW Presents Plus.

Like the original, the contestants will take part in weekly challenges and the bottom two queens will lip-sync for their lives to remain in the competition.

Now without further ado, check out the 10 sickening competitors of Drag Race Down Under below. Get ready to be shook ya’ll!

Anita Wigl’It

Art Simone

Coco Jumbo

Elektra Shock

Etcetera Etcetera