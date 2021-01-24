Watch the trailer for upcoming docuseries on trans lives in America under Trump

Trans in Trumpland looks at the lives of four trans people under Tr*mp’s administration.

Topic have released a trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Trans in Trumpland, which looks at the lives of four trans people during the Tr*mp administration.

Despite initial promises to protect LGBTQ+ citizens, the Tr*mp administration stripped away queer rights, particularly impacting the lives of trans people.

Trans people were banned from serving in the military, homeless shelters became able to refuse access, and laws allowing trans people to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity were rolled back.

Violence against trans people also escalated and last year, a record 44 trans people were recorded to have been murdered in the country; law enforcement would often misgender the victims in initial reports.

The docuseries comes from filmmaker Tony Zosherafatain, who told the Daily Beast last year: “Trump’s actions have left me feeling invisible, threatened, and unsure about the future. So, I was like, ‘OK, I need to do this. I need to combine my trans identity, my Iranian-American identity and my fear and translate that into film to help tell our stories.”

Trans in Trumpland will focus on the lives of four trans people, in Republican states North Carolina, Texas, Mississippi and Idaho. Some of the stories featured include a trans woman held at a men’s ICE detention centre, a trans army veteran coping with the military ban, and a 13-year-old trans youth who’s impacted by bathroom bills.