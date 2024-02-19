Wilhelmina Slater to Miranda Priestly: Vanessa Williams cast in The Devil Wears Prada musical

Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams has been cast as the iconic Miranda Priestly in Elton John’s musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

The actress will mark her return to the West End as the formidable editor-in-chief, who was memorably brought to life by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel.

Williams will commence the role at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth from 6 July to 17 August for an exclusive preview period. The show will then open in London’s Dominion Theatre from 24 October.

Williams said that “bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true.” She made her West End debut in the satirical musical comedy City of Angels in the dual roles of Clara and Alaura. The show was slated from 5 March to 5 September 2020, but closed shortly after opening due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The official synopsis for The Devil Wears Prada musical reads: “Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion’s most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly.

“Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda’s impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised.”

Further cast announcements have yet to be made.

The Devil Wears Prada features an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (The Lion King), with new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical), and sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet).

Williams played Wilhelmina Slater on the beloved show Ugly Betty, which aired for four seasons between 2007 and 2010.

The star previously told GAY TIMES that if there were to be a revival, her iconic character would “still not be married”: “She’s way too much to handle.

“Even if she did marry it’d be temporary, she gets too annoyed with ineptitude way too quickly and she’d always find something that disappoints her in a man. She’d be alone, living in her fabulous penthouse and maybe travelling the world.”

Vanessa Williams is Miranda Priestly in a new clip teased on the actors social media below.