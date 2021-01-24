Torchwood star backs Russell T. Davies in gay actors row after initial “sulky” response

Gareth David-Lloyd, who played bisexual character Ianto Jones in Torchwood, said he had a “sulky” response to comments from Russell T. Davies.

Gareth David-Lloyd has backed Russell T. Davies after the Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin creator said there was an “authenticity” to queer actors being in queer roles.

Gareth initially hit out at the comments due to him playing bisexual character Ianto Jones in Torchwood. “Ianto’s sexuality was complex, but interesting that I got the role partly based on the strength of a gay character I played for Russell T Davies in Mine All Mine,” he posted in a since deleted tweet. “But then I suppose we all make mistakes.”

One particular thing that Russell said that annoyed Gareth was that people he cast “are not there to ‘act gay’ because ‘acting gay’ is a bunch of codes for a performance.”

Reflecting on his “sulky” comments, Gareth told the Metro: “I was a little upset with the implication that all straight actors approach gay roles with a mind to ‘act gay’.

“Of course there are those that do that and there have been some really cringy performances but I think to tar all straight actors with the same brush on approaching gay roles was a little unfair.

“I did feel like he was rubbishing not only my performances in the two roles that he created, but also my opinion on performances that I admire – Michael C. Hall in Six Feet Under, Sean Penn [as] Harvey Milk, Jared Leto in Dallas Buyers Club.”