Tom Hiddleston is “thrilled” to bring Loki’s gender fluidity to Disney+ series

Tom Hiddleston has opened up about Loki’s gender fluidity.

Earlier this week, the Marvel Cinematic Universe character made headlines after a teaser spot for his newly-released Disney+ spin-off series confirmed his gender as fluid.

Although Loki’s gender identity has been explored in the comics, and canonically identifies as pansexual, Hiddleston’s acclaimed portrayal failed to touch upon this side to the Asgardian trickster.

In an interview with Out, Hiddleston said he’s “known about the breadth of Loki’s identity” since he was first cast as the character in 2011 for the first Thor blockbuster, and did a “really deep dive” into the character’s arc, which spans thousands of years.

“There’s been a fluidity about Loki that I found really interesting and compelling and very much a part of the fabric of the character,” said Hiddleston. “It was really thrilling to get to touch on that this time around.”

Hiddleston also said that the MCU’s commitment to more diversity and inclusivity – which we will see with Tessa Thompson and Brian Tyree Henry’s characters in Thor: Love and Thunder and Eternals, respectively – is “really exciting”.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding and quite correctly, is so much more inclusive,” the Emmy-nominated actor added.

“I think it creates unbelievable possibility, a world of opportunity and storytelling which we haven’t seen yet. Thrilled to be part of it, and can’t wait to see where it goes.”

Loki, which premiered 8 June on Disney+, takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows an alternative version of Loki who escapes imprisonment from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and creates a new timeline.

It also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, an agent of the Time Variance Authority, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, a judge at the TVA, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, a high-ranking hunter at the TVA.

Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman and Eugene Cordero round out the cast.

Loki marks the third Disney+ series that shares continuity with the films in the MCU after WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, both of which received universal critical acclaim.

Following Loki will be Black Widow on 9 July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on 3 September and Eternals on 5 November.

Watch the trailer for Loki here or below.