To Kill A Mockingbird is a remarkable theatrical achievement – review

Every so often, a piece of theatre comes along which is just so remarkable that we can’t recommend it highly enough.

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel To Kill A Mockingbird, which originally debuted on Broadway in 2018 and has recently opened at London’s Gielgud Theatre, is one such play.

For British people of a certain generation this will be a well-known story – it has been, for many years, something of a staple on the school curriculum. It concerns the story of the Finch family, specifically Atticus who is a lawyer tasked with defending Tom Robinson, a black man who has been accused of sexually assaulting a white woman.

This production is full of excellent acting performances. In the lead role of Atticus Finch is Rafe Spall, who we caught before in the National Theatre’s Death of England – we said at the time he gave a powerhouse performance in that show, and he replicates that energy here. His is a genuinely excellent and nuanced interpretation of the part, for the most part quietly dignified but showing impressive versatility as required. While the entire cast is strong, we also wanted to draw attention to Gwyneth Keyworth as Scout Finch, who has a commanding stage presence.

This is a production which just gets everything right. From the sheer quality of the acting, through the ingenuity of the staging to the subtle but smart use of music throughout, it’s just an absolutely captivating show to watch. It’s a hefty play, clocking in at comfortably over two and a half hours, but there was never a dull moment – we were fully immersed in Harper Lee’s world from start to finish. We noted that there was almost complete silence as the audience left the theatre – everyone was so visibly moved by the power of this production.

We can’t recommend To Kill A Mockingbird enough – it’s arguably the best play on in town right now, and one of the most powerful pieces of theatre we’ve ever seen. Grab yourself a ticket if you can; this is a remarkable theatrical achievement.

GAY TIMES gives To Kill A Mockingbird – 5/5

