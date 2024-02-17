The Umbrella Academy: Here’s when the fourth and final season will premiere

Attention Umbrella Academy fans! Netflix has announced the release date for the show’s fourth and final season.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the series follows a dysfunctional family of superpowered beings who reunite after their father’s mysterious death.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore star as the lovable Hargreeves siblings.

In August 2022, it was announced that the sci-fi dramedy would return for one final adventure following its exciting season three finale.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” showrunner Steven Blackman said in a statement at the time.

“But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Since that fateful day, news regarding the fourth season’s premiere date has been kept under wraps until now.

On 15 February, Netflix took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and surprised fans by announcing that the new batch of episodes will drop on 8 August.

The post also included new photos of the Hargreeves siblings in their iconic uniforms and civilian attire.

Shortly after the news was announced, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement over the show’s premiere date.

One person wrote: “Brelly you can’t just drop the release date out of nowhere and expect us not to freak out.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Oh my god…. FINALLY GETTING OUR FAMILY BACK ONE LAST TIME BRELLY.”

A third fan added: “Deigo’s pointing up, 5’s is in his other hand, Klaus’ being completely different, time to make theories again.”

While the show’s upcoming season may be bittersweet for viewers, it’s set to go out in style with three new legendary actors joining the fray.

In February 2023, Netflix revealed that Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and David Cross (Arrested Development) have joined the superhero drama.

Cross will star as Sy Grossman, “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

Real-life married couple Offerman and Mullally will play Drs. Gene and Jean Tibedeau, “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.”

We’re counting down the days to the season premiere of The Umbrella Academy season four.