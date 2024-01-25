“My flabber is gasted”: The internet reacts to Padam Padam snub at the BRITs

Post BRIT nominations, the gays were left questioning “where’s ‘Padam Padam’?”
The camp electro-pop banger was released last May and there was not a single bar, club, radio station or queer mixer that was not infiltrated by Kylie Minogue’s gay anthem.
Not only was it an instant viral success, ‘Padam Padam’ landed Kylie back in the top 10 of the UK’s Official Charts. This was the first time the pop icon had been there since the release of ‘Higher’ with Taio Cruz and Aphrodite single ‘All The Lovers’, both in 2010.
‘Padam Padam’ also saw Kylie make history as only the fourth female singer to earn a top 10 hit across five consecutive decades behind Cher, Diana Ross and Lulu.
Although Kylie may have scooped a BRIT nomination for International Artist of the Year, it was the lack of appreciation for ‘Padam Padam’ that seems to have got a few online feathers in a ruffle.
One fan said: “Not nominating ‘Padam Padam’ for Best International Song is a travesty. Sacrilegious.” Another questioned: “Were @BRITs living under a rock when ‘Padam Padam’ exploded worldwide. Shocking!”
Others flagged that fellow Aussie pop star Troye Sivan too, missed out on a nomination, with summer sizzler ‘Rush’. “No Padam or Rush nomination for the Brits …” one fan was quick to flag.
Despite the BRITs not recognising the hit, the track was nominated at the Grammy Awards and Billboard recently announced Kylie as the recipient of the Icon Award at their upcoming Women in Music Awards.
‘Padam Padam’ was produced by Lostboy and was the first single from Kylie’s 16th album Tension, which became her ninth number-one album in the UK.
Scroll for more fan reactions.
Padam Padam not getting international song of the year nomination at this years @BRITs… what? #BRITs
— DAN. 🏴 (@D4N7O) January 24, 2024
Not nominating Padam Padam for Best International Song is a travesty. Sacrilegious. #BRITs
— James (@JimmyPound) January 24, 2024
We’re @BRITs living under a rock when Padam Padam exploded worldwide. Shocking !!!
— AJ (@boomboxaj) January 25, 2024
Padam Padam not up for International Song
We riot#BRITs
— Alex (@AMG_Review) January 24, 2024
Padam Padam not getting a #BRITs nom?!
— Dylan (@DylCampbell) January 24, 2024
My only arguments with the #BRITs nominations… Raye isn’t a new artist, how can she be nominated for that? Kylie should’ve been nominated for International Song with Padam Padam… I’m shocked even Troye Sivan wasn’t even selected with Rush… The @BRITS clearly don’t like him
— DAN. 🏴 (@D4N7O) January 24, 2024
no padam or rush nomination for the brits…
— frida (@messyourlifeup) January 24, 2024
Why has the @BRITs failed to nominate Padam Padam for International Song of the Year when it clearly should have been at the top of the list? Yes, @kylieminogue has been nominated for International Artist, but what about some recognition for the Padam songwriters & producers? 🤷♀️
— Hannah Harrod (@HannahKHarrod) January 24, 2024
So Padam Padam is trending for not being nominated @BRITs
What we're they thinking by not including it?
— Rj (@robjh44) January 24, 2024
@BRITs do you know the song Padam Padam or do ya'll live in Mars???????
— Munyr⁷ 🐋 ᵇᵗˢ (@MunyrPCD) January 24, 2024
No Padam Padam? 🤔
— Lawrence Roots (@LawrenceRoots) January 24, 2024
@BRITs my flabber is gasted that #PadamPadam did not get a nod in the International Song of the Year category. @kylieminogue deserves better than just an international Artist nod… give her that crown now if she is performing a medly of greatest hits on the night 🤞#brits2024
— Lord Andi Brooke-Watson ESC 🇬🇧 Fanatic (@Andi_B_Watson) January 25, 2024
HEY @BRITs where is @kylieminogue nomination for Song Of The Year for #PadamPadam ⁉️ #BRITs2024 😡 #Ageism #KylieMinogue #KylieTension
— Leroy (@promking73) January 25, 2024
Where's PADAM PADAM ????
What's wrong with BRITs ????#KylieMinogue #PADAMPADAM#BRITs pic.twitter.com/o5HHmRVKE5
— YK2 (@yoheyokay) January 25, 2024
Watch the full video to ‘Padam Padam’ below.