“My flabber is gasted”: The internet reacts to Padam Padam snub at the BRITs

Post BRIT nominations, the gays were left questioning “where’s ‘Padam Padam’?”

The camp electro-pop banger was released last May and there was not a single bar, club, radio station or queer mixer that was not infiltrated by Kylie Minogue’s gay anthem.

Not only was it an instant viral success, ‘Padam Padam’ landed Kylie back in the top 10 of the UK’s Official Charts. This was the first time the pop icon had been there since the release of ‘Higher’ with Taio Cruz and Aphrodite single ‘All The Lovers’, both in 2010.

‘Padam Padam’ also saw Kylie make history as only the fourth female singer to earn a top 10 hit across five consecutive decades behind Cher, Diana Ross and Lulu.

Although Kylie may have scooped a BRIT nomination for International Artist of the Year, it was the lack of appreciation for ‘Padam Padam’ that seems to have got a few online feathers in a ruffle.

One fan said: “Not nominating ‘Padam Padam’ for Best International Song is a travesty. Sacrilegious.” Another questioned: “Were @BRITs living under a rock when ‘Padam Padam’ exploded worldwide. Shocking!”

Others flagged that fellow Aussie pop star Troye Sivan too, missed out on a nomination, with summer sizzler ‘Rush’. “No Padam or Rush nomination for the Brits …” one fan was quick to flag.

Despite the BRITs not recognising the hit, the track was nominated at the Grammy Awards and Billboard recently announced Kylie as the recipient of the Icon Award at their upcoming Women in Music Awards.

‘Padam Padam’ was produced by Lostboy and was the first single from Kylie’s 16th album Tension, which became her ninth number-one album in the UK.

Scroll for more fan reactions.

Watch the full video to ‘Padam Padam’ below.