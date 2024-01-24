BRIT Awards 2024: Arlo Parks, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish score nominations

Attention! The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2024 have been announced, and there’s plenty of LGBTQIA+ talent in the running for this year’s ceremony.
Boygenius, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish are among the LGBTQIA+ artists who have scored nominations ahead of the 44th edition of the BRIT Awards, which will take place at London’s 02 Arena on 2 March.
Arlo Parks was nominated for British Artist of the Year.
In the International Artist category, Miley Cyrus and LGBTQIA+ favourites Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift have all been nominated.
Cyrus and SZA gained a second nomination for International Song, whilst already Oscar nominated Billie Eilish has received a Brit nomination for ‘What Was I Made For.’
Boygenius received a nomination for International Group and Becky Hill and Romy gained nominations in the Dance Act category.
RAYE marked herself in the history books with seven nominations, the highest of any nominee and the highest number of nominations ever received by a solo artist since the award’s inception in 1977.
The winner of BRIT Awards Rising Star is The Last Dinner Party. The band were announced as the winners on 7 December.
The indie rock band said: “We are so proud beyond measure to have won the BRITs Rising Star. It’s an honour to achieve something so iconic so early on in our career and we can only hope to keep making music that connects with all the incredible people who have listened to and supported us so far. Thank you!”
The 2024 BRIT Awards have added R&B to the category genre, first introduced in 2022. Eligibility for the R&B Award will cover a 24-month period, announced the organisation. Mahlia was nominated in this new category and New Artist of the Year.
Nominees for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year have increased from five to 10 nominations. This change is aimed “at improving representation and inclusion.” This amendment comes following an “extensive consultation within the BRITs,” following the 2023 awards.
Dr. Joe Twist, British Phonographic Industry Chief Executive, said: “The BRITs is committed to making the show as inclusive and representative as possible, the changes to this year’s categories are part of an ongoing process of evolution, and we will continue to review, listen and learn.”
Nominations were made by 1200 people who make up The Voting Academy and are refreshed annually. The BRITs highlighted on their website that “The Voting Academy will again have a balanced split of men women and will include a number of members who identify as non binary or who prefer not to specify their gender, whilst a quarter of its member identify as Black, Adian or ethnic minority background.”
Overall, 55 per cent of the 2024 BRITs nominations feature women “either as a solo artist or as part of an all-woman group. This figure rises to 57 per cent when including women in mixed gender groups,” the organisation reported.
The 2024 BRIT trophy has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.
The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2024 are as follows:
British Album of the Year
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
British Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
British Group
Blur
Chase and Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
Raye – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven
International Artist
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International Song
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
Rock/Alternative Act
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
Pop act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
The BRIT Awards takes place on Saturday 2nd March at The O2 arena and broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.