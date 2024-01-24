BRIT Awards 2024: Arlo Parks, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish score nominations

Attention! The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2024 have been announced, and there’s plenty of LGBTQIA+ talent in the running for this year’s ceremony.

Boygenius, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish are among the LGBTQIA+ artists who have scored nominations ahead of the 44th edition of the BRIT Awards, which will take place at London’s 02 Arena on 2 March.

Arlo Parks was nominated for British Artist of the Year.

In the International Artist category, Miley Cyrus and LGBTQIA+ favourites Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift have all been nominated.

Cyrus and SZA gained a second nomination for International Song, whilst already Oscar nominated Billie Eilish has received a Brit nomination for ‘What Was I Made For.’

Boygenius received a nomination for International Group and Becky Hill and Romy gained nominations in the Dance Act category.

RAYE marked herself in the history books with seven nominations, the highest of any nominee and the highest number of nominations ever received by a solo artist since the award’s inception in 1977.

The winner of BRIT Awards Rising Star is The Last Dinner Party. The band were announced as the winners on 7 December.

The indie rock band said: “We are so proud beyond measure to have won the BRITs Rising Star. It’s an honour to achieve something so iconic so early on in our career and we can only hope to keep making music that connects with all the incredible people who have listened to and supported us so far. Thank you!”

The 2024 BRIT Awards have added R&B to the category genre, first introduced in 2022. Eligibility for the R&B Award will cover a 24-month period, announced the organisation. Mahlia was nominated in this new category and New Artist of the Year.

Nominees for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year have increased from five to 10 nominations. This change is aimed “at improving representation and inclusion.” This amendment comes following an “extensive consultation within the BRITs,” following the 2023 awards.

Dr. Joe Twist, British Phonographic Industry Chief Executive, said: “The BRITs is committed to making the show as inclusive and representative as possible, the changes to this year’s categories are part of an ongoing process of evolution, and we will continue to review, listen and learn.”

Nominations were made by 1200 people who make up The Voting Academy and are refreshed annually. The BRITs highlighted on their website that “The Voting Academy will again have a balanced split of men women and will include a number of members who identify as non binary or who prefer not to specify their gender, whilst a quarter of its member identify as Black, Adian or ethnic minority background.”

Overall, 55 per cent of the 2024 BRITs nominations feature women “either as a solo artist or as part of an all-woman group. This figure rises to 57 per cent when including women in mixed gender groups,” the organisation reported.

The 2024 BRIT trophy has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2024 are as follows:

The 2024 Brit award nominations in full

British Album of the Year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

British Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

British Group

Blur

Chase and Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar

Raye – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International Artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International Song

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

Rock/Alternative Act

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Pop act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

The BRIT Awards takes place on Saturday 2nd March at The O2 arena and broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.