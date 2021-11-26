Softcult release new indie-rock single Perfect Blue

Ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated EP, Year Of The Snake, the Canadian duo is back with new music.

Softcult has carved a name out for themselves as a band to watch. In their latest creative venture, the pair have written a track recognising the value of being authentic to yourself.

Explaining the purpose of the track, lead singer Mercedes Arn-Horne broke down the meaning behind the single.

“We wrote Perfect Blue about a time in our lives when we felt like nothing was in our control. In our previous project, we were signed to a label that butted heads with us creatively and wasn’t allowing us to express ourselves authentically,” she says.

“They weren’t interested in the music we were creating at the time, so we became unhealthily obsessed with trying to please them to release anything at all.”

Twin sister, Phoenix, elaborated on the intention of Perfect Blue: “It felt as though we were putting on an act to survive. We didn’t feel like our art was representing us. There was a lot we wanted to say, but it was being stifled. We felt like we’d lost our integrity. The song is a reminder to empower yourself by standing up for what you believe in, or risk losing yourself altogether.”

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Mercedes revealed the track is “about changing for other people and losing ourselves in the process”.