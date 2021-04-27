Softcult: “Don’t try and be what someone tells you to be”

How do the songs in Year of the Rat draw on personal experiences?

Mercedes: A lot of songs are from personal experience are inspired by an actual event that happened. We are writing a song about Sarah Everard right now because our world is so small and we’re writing about our experiences through a shared experience. We also wrote some songs about abuse, objectification, and misogyny and stuff that do come from personal experiences. We were scared to write about it before because we thought it might be too subversive, but now we don’t really care if it is. We want to talk about it and have real meaningful conversations about it. These things need to be talked about or nothing’s gonna change.

Phoenix: While it’s okay to be inspired by things and feel anger and frustration towards those events, you definitely have to be careful. You don’t want to take away from anyone’s experience or talk over people that you should be supporting instead.

Mercedes: At the same time, if you’re an ally and you’re an artist, you should be using your platform because people are gonna listen to you. That was the whole thing with the riot girl movement, most of these women were just all about writing zines and spreading awareness. When you’re in a band and when you’re on stage in people’s faces, they’re listening to what you have to say, so you may as well use that platform to say something important. We’re privileged in the sense that we’ve never experienced racism and we don’t know what that’s like and we’re outraged by it. We’re standing in solidarity and using our art to do that.

If you could go back in time, what advice would you give to the younger versions of yourselves?

Mercedes: We were signed at the age of 16 and were listening to a lot of different voices that were telling us what they thought we should be. When you’re that young, you’re just so stoked to be signed and you don’t really think about ‘Who do I want to be?’ or ‘What kind of artists do I want to be’ or ‘Who am I?’.

The advice that I would maybe give to myself back then would be to take it all with a grain of salt but bet on yourself. Don’t try and be what someone tells you to be or try and be the next artist that already exists. Embrace your own art and see where it takes you.

Phoenix: We’re learning things that we weren’t really thinking about a few years ago. When you’re an artist, as a teenager, you’re not writing music that’s gonna be as real as you would write when you’re older and have more experience in the world.