Shiva Raichandani on creating Queer Parivaar and nurturing South Asian LGBTQ+ excellence

It’s a Monday evening in Brixton and some of the most famed faces of the queer South Asian scene are making their way into a discreet cinema screening room. It’s the official cast and crew screening of Queer Parivaar – a powerfully heartfelt short that examines what it means to be family. Queer Parivaar is a film project that has been sensitively mastered by Shiva Raichandani and producer Huma Qazi over the course of two years. Together, the pair transformed their passion project movie idea into a nuanced emotional movie that made its mark at this year’s BFI Flare Film Festival.

Both Raichandani and Qazi, with their respective backgrounds and LGBTQ+ identities, understood the duty of making a South Asian queer film that encapsulated the nuances of LGBTQ+ joy and pride. And so, Queer Parivaar effortlessly comes together as a powerful story that resonates with different generations, identities and people to make them feel seen and understood.

With the BFI Flare Festival wrapping up and Queer Parivaar seen and embraced by audiences, GAY TIMES caught up with creator and project lead Shiva Raichandani to hear more about their experience making the film, its emotional impact, and platforming the South Asian community.

Shiva, hello! We’ve just seen the emotional premiere of Queer Parivaar. Now you’ve had time to process it all. How are you feeling?

I still haven’t processed everything, but the cast and crew screening was such a good reminder of how important this was and really acknowledge the amount of effort and love that was put into the film. It was very affirming to see everyone come with genuine support for one another and champion everyone’s talents – that was nice to see. We don’t really get to see people come together in spaces that are unique where it’s community-led, community-built and driven, which was really nice to see. So, I’m reeling in from those kinds of emotions and deeping how important these moments are and now to have it given out to the public is very exciting.

From its initial pitch to its premiere, you’ve been working on Queer Parivaar for over two years. How does it feel to finally have a finished film?

I don’t think I could have ever imagined it to be the way it is right now. Initially, it was this personal passion project and it’s not something that official media companies, organisations would finance. We didn’t want to go through that traditional route of finances, because you lose agency and control of the story that you’re trying to tell. We didn’t want to be micromanaged by anyone that would take away the true essence of what the film would be and bring to the community. We wanted to crowdsource it and have [people] really rally behind it in whatever ways they can. We even had community members come in and collaborate with us where if you donate a certain amount, you get this gift. It was so humbling to see that demand that people actually want this.

We set this target to reach a certain amount of money and our now exec producer, Huma, reached out and wanted to be a part of it. A lot of our queer narratives tend to be sidelined or be reduced to caricatures that didn’t really have actual substance or value. So she came on board and suddenly everything became real. We didn’t anticipate the pandemic so we had to step back and rediscover ourselves in the process. A lot of it changed, but I’m really grateful for the time we got to create something that we are proud of and it still holds through the essence of the vision that we had but in a renewed way.