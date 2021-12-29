Sean Bean defends his casting as trans character Tracie in the BBC series Accused

Sean Bean has opened up about his past trans role and the ongoing debate of straight actors playing LGBTQ+ characters.

Back in 2012, Bean starred in the second season of the crictially acclaimed BBC anthology series Accused.

In his feature episode, the legendary actor plays bored school teacher Simon who lives a double life as Tracie in the evenings.

During a night out at a club, Tracie meets Tony and the two share a romantic night together.

After their initial meeting, they begin a casual relationship after Tony reveals that he’s a widower.

His role as Tracie was embraced by critics in the industry and even won him an international Emmy.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bean talked about his role and weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding casting for LGBTQ+ roles.

“I come from a generation that started in repertory theatre, playing a different role each week. The aim was to play as many parts as possible,” Bean said.

“Whereas there’s a tendency now to argue that characters can only be played by someone like them.”

Bean went on to say that criticisms surrounding straight actors playing LGBTQ+ roles were “restrictive and counterproductive.”

“We risk getting into a situation where drama is dictated more by which boxes are ticked than the story being told,” he said.

“I often think that, if I did Tracie’s Story today, there’d be an uproar. I have a feeling it would be questioned and wouldn’t even be made, but it’s one of the roles I’m proudest of. It seems such a shame if actors can’t play a range of parts.”