Director Aaron Sorkin said that casting gay actors in LGBTQ+ roles is an “empty gesture.”

While promoting his brand new film Being the Ricardos, Sorkin opened up about the controversy surrounding his casting of Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

Many have criticised the Spanish actor for stepping into the role due to Arnaz being Cuban.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Culture magazine, Sorkin defended the casting choice and said it “heartbreaking” and “a little chilling” that the artistic community is “resegregating.”

“This should be the last place there are walls. Spanish and Cuban are not actable. If I was directing you in a scene and said: “It’s cold, you can’t feel your face”. That’s actable. But if I said: “Be Cuban”. That is not actable,” he said.

He then went on to discuss the controversial topic of straight actors taking on LGBTQ+ roles.

“Nouns aren’t actable. Gay and straight aren’t actable. You can act being attracted to someone, but can’t act gay or straight,” he said.

“So this notion that only gay actors should play gay characters? That only a Cuban actor should play Desi? Honestly, I think it’s the mother of all empty gestures and a bad idea.’

Sorkin joins the array of industry creatives that have expressed their opinion regarding the controversial debate.

Earlier this year, Queer As Folk creator Russell T Davies sat down with Anothermag and supported the casting of queer actors for queer roles.

“My take is to cast gay as gay. Absolutely. I believe that profoundly. I think you not only get authenticity; you get revenge for 100 years of straight-washing, he explained.