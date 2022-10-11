Sam Smith reveals the “wild” gift they received from Ed Sheeran: “I thought it was a joke”

Grammy-winner Sam Smith has opened up about the shocking NSFW gift Ed Sheeran sent them.

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, they revealed that the “Perfect” singer gifted them a large marble penis.

“It’s actually wild. Like, I thought it was a joke. But it’s a six-foot-two marble penis,” they admitted. “That is two tons. Two tons. And I have to get it craned into my house.”

When Clarkson asked what they planned to do with the sizeable phallic piece of art, Smith said: “I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do.”

The Stay With Me singer also revealed that they aren’t the first to receive a marble penis from Sheeran.

“He gives people concrete penis’. Yeah, I’m not the first Elton [John] was the first.”

The conversation took another hilarious turn when the two singers brainstormed a name for the aforementioned statue.

After pitching Phillip and Kevin, the duo landed on Duke of Hastings based on the popular character from Netflix’s Bridgerton.

While the NSFW present may be a surprise to some fans, Sheeran first revealed his plan to gift Smith the statue back in September 2021.

“I’m having a life-size one made for Sam Smith as well because Sam saw one of them in my pub at home and said, ‘Oh my God, I’d love one of them,'” the Bad Habits singer said in an interview with BBC’s Radio 2.

As previously mentioned, Smith isn’t the first celebrity to receive a similar gift from Sheeran.

Back in August 2021, pop icon Elton John revealed on The Carrie and Tommy Show that the Shape of You singer gave him a marble penis statue for his 74th birthday.

“For my birthday this year, he gave me a giant marble penis. I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a p**** or not. It’s really big. It’s beautifully made, but it’s solid marble,” he said.

“What do you buy the man who has everything? A huge marble penis.”

The music legend went on to say that the statue was placed in “a hidden in area” of his house, away from his children Zachary and Elijah.

Watch Smith’s hilarious interview here or below.