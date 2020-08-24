Rose McGowan accuses Alyssa Milano of creating a “toxic” environment on Charmed

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano had a heated exchange over politics at the weekend.
The two Charmed stars trended on Twitter after the former accused the Democratic Party of having “achieved nothing”.
“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black and brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No,” she wrote.
“You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers.”
Milano, a big supporter of the Democrats, responded to McGowan with a list of “all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place” and called her former on-screen sister a “fraud”.
“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you,” she said. “It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do.
“Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”
McGowan then accused Milano of “appalling behaviour” on the set of Charmed, and for “stealing” the #MeToo movement from sexual harassment survivor and activist Tarana Burke, who initially coined the term in 2006.
“You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed,” she hit back.
“You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this shit!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you fucking fraud.”
McGowan also re-shared an interview from 2018, in which she claimed Milano was a “lie” and said her involvement in the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements weren’t genuine.
Holly Marie Combs, who played McGowan and Milano’s sister on Charmed, addressed their feud shortly after, writing: “This administration and political climate has torn real life families apart. Some tv families as well.
“The greatest thing about this country is our independence and our individual freedoms to think and speak for ourselves. Charmed gave us 4 distinct voices. That is legacy. Still.
“I mean was there ever an episode where we all got along? No. No one would’ve watched that show. It’s ok. Call your siblings, parents and grandparents. Breathe deep thankfully. Life is short and just got shorter for many. That’s what Piper would’ve said. As she blew something up.”
McGowan appears to have quit social media. In her latest Instagram post, she said: “My healing is more important. I cannot give anymore. Helping strangers worldwide is like death by a thousand cuts. And I did it willingly, for you.
“I have left my book Brave to get you strong. I left my album, Planet 9, to heal your trauma, I have left many, many interviews to help see truth. I’m done. I’ve given enough. Goodbye for now.”
Her message resulted in concern from many of her followers. However, she assured fans yesterday: “I’m not suicidal, I’m exhausted. I have no more blood to give at the moment. I have to save my own life now.”
