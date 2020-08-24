Rose McGowan accuses Alyssa Milano of creating a “toxic” environment on Charmed

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano had a heated exchange over politics at the weekend.

The two Charmed stars trended on Twitter after the former accused the Democratic Party of having “achieved nothing”.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black and brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No,” she wrote.

“You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers.”

Milano, a big supporter of the Democrats, responded to McGowan with a list of “all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place” and called her former on-screen sister a “fraud”.

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you,” she said. “It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do.

“Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”

McGowan then accused Milano of “appalling behaviour” on the set of Charmed, and for “stealing” the #MeToo movement from sexual harassment survivor and activist Tarana Burke, who initially coined the term in 2006.