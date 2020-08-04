OG Charmed stars reveal why beloved series had no major LGBTQ+ characters

The original stars of Charmed have revealed why the series failed to represent the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the weekend, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan held a mini-reunion on Instagram Live, where they ‘spilled some T’ on the beloved fantasy drama.

Towards the end of their 50-minute conversation, McGowan – who played Paige Matthews from 2001-2006 – reflected on her character’s relationships throughout the series including sleazy married man Nate (Norman Reedus), corrupt witch Richard (Balthazar Getty) and parole officer Henry (Ivan Sergei).

After she and Combs discussed Paige’s love interests and how the telekinetic spell-caster started off as a “hoe”, a fan said the producers “should’ve made Paige gay,” to which McGowan enthusiastically responded: “I fucking agree.”

“You know, if we could’ve done more of that… If it was just a little bit later day and age,” explained Combs. “We had network requirements.” McGowan added: “If it was like five years later… We had a network that was very old fashioned and a lot of the producers on the show were old fashioned.”

There were only three LGBTQ+ characters throughout Charmed’s eight-season run, all of which were incredibly minor characters. The first time a queer person made an appearance was on season seven, episode four (Charrrrmed!).

Earlier in the conversation, Combs asked her on-screen sister if she would consider returning for a Charmed movie. Rumours have been floating about a revival for years, with Alyssa Milano claiming last year that the original stars have been “talking about maybe doing some films for Netflix”.

McGowan, who once said she would come back if it was a limited series of “eight episodes” on “Netflix or Amazon”, didn’t seem too optimistic.

“We were the black sheep of Paramount, the black sheep of CBS, the black sheep of The WB network and kinda shit on by everybody, but beloved by our people and the fans,” she said. “I just don’t think people would ever make a movie of us because we were always looked down on.”

Combs agreed, saying “we don’t have an ally in our production team,” but reiterated that Netflix would probably be on board. (The series still ranks as one of the most popular shows on the streaming service in the US, 14 years after the finale.)