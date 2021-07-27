Raven-Symoné opens up about her coming out journey in new interview

Raven-Symoné has opened up about her love life and sexuality in a brand new interview on Disney+.
In an upcoming episode of Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, the Disney Channel star got candid about her coming out story.
“I was in love, at the time, with that person, and I was fed up with just closing the door and being myself once the door was closed of being told out in public that who I was wasn’t brandable,” she explained.
“I’ve been told I’ve been a liability, ‘This is what your job is and that’s who you are’. Especially at the young of an age, like you have to stay this way, and look this way.”
The 35-year-old goes on to say that falling in love helped her realize she didn’t have to wait to come out.
“[I was like] ‘Oh, okay, I don’t have to be 39 before I come out’, which is what I thought when I was younger because that was the trend at the time,” she said.
“I don’t remember young people my age in the ’90s coming out. You only saw an older generation do it.”
Before sitting down with Roberts, the singer/actress has quietly spoken about her sexuality in the past.
In 2013, she praised the U.S. government after same-sex marriage was legalized, stating: “I can finally get married. Yay government! So proud of you.”
Three years later, she gave advice and support for LGBTQ+ youth in a It Got Better video.
“My awareness of my sexuality was prevalent to me at 12, but there was some things younger in like the..single digits,” she stated.
But after years of enduring the industry and its viewpoints on out LGBTQ+ talent, Symoné is fully living in her truth alongside her wife Miranda Maday.
In an exclusive interview with Gay Times, the former View host discussed getting married during the height of the pandemic saying “it was the best thing I ever did.”
“The Rona has put a dampener on everyone’s life but, because of her, I was able to get married to the love of my life in so many ways,” she said. “It helped me stop and see what was going on instead of always being pulled left and right, having to focus on everything but my happiness. I love her.”
The full episode of Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts will be available on Disney+ Wednesday (28 July).
In the meantime check out the sneak peek clip below or here.