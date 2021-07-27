Raven-Symoné opens up about her coming out journey in new interview

Raven-Symoné has opened up about her love life and sexuality in a brand new interview on Disney+.

In an upcoming episode of Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, the Disney Channel star got candid about her coming out story.

“I was in love, at the time, with that person, and I was fed up with just closing the door and being myself once the door was closed of being told out in public that who I was wasn’t brandable,” she explained.

“I’ve been told I’ve been a liability, ‘This is what your job is and that’s who you are’. Especially at the young of an age, like you have to stay this way, and look this way.”

The 35-year-old goes on to say that falling in love helped her realize she didn’t have to wait to come out.

“[I was like] ‘Oh, okay, I don’t have to be 39 before I come out’, which is what I thought when I was younger because that was the trend at the time,” she said.

“I don’t remember young people my age in the ’90s coming out. You only saw an older generation do it.”