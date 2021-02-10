Raven-Symoné has broken free of the “rigid ass box” that held her back

Can you remember when you first became entwined with drag culture?

I can! I don’t have the names. I’m not good with, ‘It was this drag queen in this year,’ but I remember I was on tour and I was around 18-years-old. I was in San Fran and I went to a drag show with my dancers at the time. I remember, back then, I posted a picture somewhere and my management at the time was like, ‘Don’t post a picture! You can’t do that!’ It was not the look of what my “brand” should be, but I thought it was the best world I had ever experienced. One, I had not come out yet. My management didn’t know about my orientation. I knew, but didn’t stress on it. It’s a long story, but anyway, I went there and I remember saying, ‘Every single female performer has ripped off the drag community and will not give them props.’ I told Raven and Morgan this. ‘Every single Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears performer needs to bow down to ya’ll, because ya’ll doing it bigger and better on a budget.’ It’s like, ‘Well, I guess I don’t have to go to Gucci to look fly!’ know what I mean? They know how to make it work and I appreciate that. I come from DIY mentality. Yes, I was part of some amazing productions, but after the productions, being a Black girl in an interesting part of America, you have to work hard to put things out there for yourself. Seeing other people – I wouldn’t say “struggle”, but be self-advocating in that way – is the drag community. They don’t get the opportunities that some of these pop stars get. If it wasn’t for RuPaul right now with Drag Race… They’re still pushing through, and I think that their talent is immense. They’re seamstresses, makeup artists, musicians, creators, actors, dancers and they deserve all the beauty that they get right now. They are coming up and showing the world, ‘We know how to do this better than any of ya’ll, get back!’

Did your love for drag start at that moment or did it arrive later?

I loved it right then and there. I said that I would go and never document it because I didn’t want to get in trouble with my management anymore. But, I went and went and went and was finally like, ‘I… don’t care. I’m documenting.’ Then I started doing more with Raven. I’d go up on stage with her. I didn’t care anymore because the talent was too immense.

When I was re-watching That’s So Raven, I realised that Raven Baxter was probably the first drag character I’d ever seen on television.

[Laughs] Honey, she was beat! Just lifted.

Liz Agne’s “Bring Victor back!” is one of the most drag moments on mainstream television.

That was a drag queen moment, if there ever was one. She was also a drag king, a lot of the times. She’ll take that!

It’s really quite beautiful hearing you talk about your passion for drag, because although the art-form has worked its way into the mainstream – thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race – and A-List celebrities are appearing on the show more and more, it feels like the impact of drag on the world is still lost on so many.

Big impact, and I think it just goes back to what we were programmed to think about the community in the ignorant world that we lived in. There’s so many outlets now for that ignorance to dissipate, so there’s no need for it anymore. A lot of these people in the forefront will hire them and not give them the credit. They’ll give it to them in person or over text, but like you said, it’s not outspoken as much. Talent is talent no matter what it is wrapped in, and there’s talent to be had there from the satire and musicality of it all. Again, just bringing it back to Vicky, I mean… oozing with it. The comedy is so clean and crisp, deserving of a sitcom I think in a heartbeat, and live on both sides of the fence. I’m working on it…

Was the segment in the show about the Instagram blocking true? Gimme the T.

It’s funny because I’m a Sagittarius, and a lot of people think that because I don’t reach out, they’ve been blocked. But, if you text me, I’ll answer right back. I just don’t call first! I think that’s just my Sagittarius life. No, I’ll never block Vicky! Never.

Before this call, I researched your star-sign and as soon I saw you were a Sagittarius, I was excited, because my best friend and sister are the same.

[Laughs] Yes! What are you?

Well… I would say my star-sign is one of the most hated. Can you guess?

Well that’s between a Gemini and… is it Cancer people don’t like?

You got it right the first time!

Gemini! It’s funny, we are connected. Gemini’s and Sagittarius’ have a weird connection. It depends more on the person. Are you the devil-faced person or do you just have pent up anger?

It might be a mixture of a both! It’s more like half the time I’m bouncy and bubbly, and the other half of the time I’m sat in the darkness listening to power ballads.

So that’s the part that I connect with. I connect with the person in the room listening to power ballads. That’s when I’m like, ‘That’s my bestie! Let’s Daria together, okay? I’m down for the cause!’

I have to ask, because we’re deep into the drag conversation now and you’re a tea drinker, have you tuned into Drag Race UK?

No I haven’t watched a Drag Race in a long time. There’s two reasons. One, I don’t get that channel right now, and two, I don’t look it up on YouTube because I’m too busy trying to learn how a factory works…

You’re gonna have to explain that last bit to me…

[Laughs] That’s just during corona! It’s been a whole year of not connecting, so I have get onto my P’s and Q’s. Don’t tell anybody, they’ll get mad at me.

What I’ve learned to accept about our current situation is that we don’t have to move forward, we can just binge the telly – or learn how factories work – and be unapologetic about it.

Yes! There are so many pockets that I have not dived into because of the hustle and bustle of life before corona. I agree with you, you don’t have to move forward right now. It’s a set time to marinate in your own juices, really do self-exploration. Stay safe, mask up, give prayer and energy and love to those who have not succeeded during corona. I turned inward and realised… I like food more.

You’re selling yourself short right now, Raven, because not only are you starring again as Raven Baxter in Raven’s Home, but you’ve started directing too!

Yeah, I direct. We actually did our last episode of season four yesterday and I directed that. I’m definitely going to be moving more into directing. It makes me happy and my wife says, ‘You’re a different person when you direct and I like her.’ I’m like, ‘Ooh, if you like her, let me keep going!’ I love it. I’ve been in the sitcom industry since I was three-years-old. I’m 35, I can do this shit, so…