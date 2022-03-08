Queer women made me the woman that I am

I was resting my head on my friend’s lap when she told me something I wasn’t smart enough to see for myself.

“We make more sense this way.”

What she meant was that now I am a wonderful and charming young woman, we have so much more in common, so much more to say, and our friendship is better for it.

When we’d met a few years before in 2019, I hadn’t properly realised yet that I was a queer woman. At that time, we were a cut above friends-by-circumstance. We enjoyed each other’s company and we were studying together, and that was the main hook for us.

And while I was strapped with all the awkward mannerisms of a trans girl who doesn’t know she’s trans yet, she was an incredibly confident queer woman: more or less night and day.

But being a close friend, and queer herself, she was naturally one of the first people I gravitated toward when it soon dawned on me that I needed to transition.

Over the next few weeks and months, I’d text her mostly pointless updates about my life. That spring, I stared at my phone through stinging tears as I let her know I’d accidentally used nail varnish remover to take off my mascara and had been sitting on the floor of the shower rinsing it out for 15 minutes.

She texted back saying she remembered her sister doing the same thing the other week.

I wasn’t looking for advice when I did that: when you get acid in your eye you should know to wash it out.

And I rarely, if ever, explicitly asked my friends for advice on things we collectively understand as “girl stuff”, other than to ask for thoughts on an outfit I was already wearing and couldn’t switch out anyway. I didn’t know I needed guidance. I’d had it so ingrained in my head that my transition was my responsibility that I didn’t think to seek it out.

Vulnerability is a great equaliser, and when it became my turn to impart some womanly wisdom I was surprised by how gratefully it was received

I have other trans friends but, at least in that early stage, I didn’t dream of asking for advice. They’d always said how much they hated detailing the boring and exhaustive administrative process we call “transition”, and I didn’t want to force them to. (And it’s because those details are very boring that I’m not sharing them here, either.) I knew that I’d ever earnestly asked for help, they’d offer it in a heartbeat, but I didn’t feel like it was fair of me or that it was something I was supposed to do.

Instead, I shared the stupid mistakes — intimate and mundane — that I’d made on my way to womanhood because they were queer women I so desperately admired.

Vulnerability is a great equaliser, and when it became my turn to impart some womanly wisdom I was surprised by how gratefully it was received.