Protesters stand against horrific anti-LGBTQ attacks in Liverpool protest

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets to protest a rise in homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool.

At least seven people have been victims of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes, according to local Liverpool media.

The people of Liverpool decided enough was enough and rallied together to showcase support and solidarity for the victims and the LGBTQ+ community.

On Tuesday (22 June), the LGBTQ+ community marched together in the streets chanting powerful statements to show they would not be intimidated or scared by the spate of attacks that have unfolded in the city.

The chants driven by the crown included: “Whose lives matter? Queer lives matter,” and “Be angry, be here, be queer. We will not live in fear.”

Drag queen Angel Dewynter led a speech at the protest and called for unity and strength from the community: “All these homophobic attacks that are happening in Liverpool are f**king disgusting, and they can’t go on any longer.”

“I have literally been messaged about getting macheted and run over, and we’re still here today to fight for gay rights.”

Liverpool’s newly-elected mayor, Joanne Anderson, also made an appearance at the protest. The politician addressed the crowd stating homophobia and transphobia will not be “[tolerated] in our city.”

The mayor continued: “We have to make sure people are prosecuted. We have to make sure we have resources, that we can take action to eradicate this from our society,” she said.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out today. You absolutely, wholeheartedly have our support. Let’s say no to hate crime in our city.”

Following the protest, Anderon took to social media to show further solidarity with the community.

“Absolutely brilliant show of support from #Liverpool at today’s protest. We are a proud, welcoming and inclusive city and I will continue to support our #LGBTQ+ community as will many others. Hate is not welcome here,” she posted.

