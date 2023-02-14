P!nk’s poignant new ballad When I Get There is for anyone who’s lost a loved one

P!nk has paid tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, who sadly passed away in 2021.

The opening track for her forthcoming ninth studio album Trustfall, When I Get There is a moving piano ballad in which the star awaits reuniting with her dad in the afterlife.

“Іѕ thеrе а bаr uр thеrе whеrе уоu’vе gоt а fаvоrіtе сhаіr, where you sit with friends and talk about the weather?” P!nk sings. “Is there a place you go to watch the sunset and oh, is there a song you just can’t wait to share?

“Yeah, I know you’ll tell me when I get there.”

P!nk memorably collaborated with her father on I Have Seen the Rain, which was included on her fourth album I’m Not Dead. You can watch their first-ever live performance of the stripped-back favourite here.

When I Get There has been met with overwhelmingly praise from fans, who used the song’s release to reflect on their own experiences with loss.

“Everything and nothing makes me think of my dad, but very few people can put it in words like this,” wrote one listener. Another said: “This is everything my heart has needed since my dad passed, thank you.”

On social media, P!nk said of the track:

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day – I cherish the love I have that I can touch – and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one’s for you, Daddy Sir.”

She also captioned the post “#whenigetthere #trustfall #hewasmyfirstvalentine”.

When I Get There is the third release from P!nk’s Trustfall following the Max Martin-produced Never Gonna Not Dance Again and the EDM title track, which have both reached the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Her first album since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, Trustfall will include 13 tracks and collaborations with The Lumineers, First Aid Kit and Chris Stapleton.

In support of the album, P!nk will be returning to the UK for the first time since her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour of all time by a female artist (behind Madonna).

Playing in locations such as London, Birmingham, Bolton and Sunderland, P!nk will be accompanied by The Script, GAYLE and KidCudUp, with Gwen Stefani joining the star for her Hyde Park performances.

Her North America shows will also feature Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Check out the UK dates for her Summer Carnival below.

Wednesday 7 June – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Thursday 8 June – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Saturday 10 June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunday 11 June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tuesday 13 June – Villa Park, Birmingham

Trustfall is released this Friday, 17 February.