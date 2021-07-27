Pink offers to pay fines for Norwegian handball team fined for sexist uniform rules

US pop star Pink has offered to pay a fine levied on the Norwegian women’s team after they were charged for wearing shorts rather than bikini bottoms.

The Norwegian’s women’s handball team was fined 1,500 euros (£1,295) for what was deemed “improper clothing” at the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships last week.

“I’m very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting the very sexist rules about their “uniform”. The European handball federation should be fined for sexism. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up,” the singer-songwriter tweeted.

Online users showed support for the sports team and called for the sporting uniform rules to be changed.

“When the men play a sport wearing long shorts and tank tops, but the women are required to wear bikini tops and bottoms, that is sexism! So either let the women wear the same as the men, or make the men play in Speedos,” one user posted in a viral tweet, alongside an image that showcases the contrast in uniforms between the men and women’s team.

When the men play a sport wearing long shorts and tank tops, but the women are REQUIRED to wear bikini tops and bottoms, THAT is sexism! So either let the women wear the same as the men, or make the men play in Speedos. pic.twitter.com/5sZaU88Q7v — Shannon Burkett (@shaeburks) July 25, 2021

“We are also very proud about making a statement in the bronze final by playing in shorts instead of required bikini bottoms! We are overwhelmed by the attention and support from all over the world!” the team posted on Instagram.

“Thank you so much to all the people who support us and help spread the message! We really hope this will result in a change of this nonsense rule! #letthemwearshorts.”